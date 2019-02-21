|
|
|
Burridge Brian John 'Budgie' Passed away peacefully in hospital on
12th February 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved Husband of Linda, loving Dad to Steve
and Rob, Father-In-Law to Fee and adored
Grandad/Pops to Amy, Rachael and Matthew.
A real family man who was loved by all those
who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium
on Friday 1st March at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only but donations
to Bumblebee Conservation Trust c/o
Coop Funeralcare, 34 South Street,
Lancing, BN15 8AG. Tel 01903 851018
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More