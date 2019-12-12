Home

Brenda Tulett

Notice Condolences

Brenda Tulett Notice
Tulett Brenda Sadly passed away in her sleep,
on 23rd November 2019 in Worthing Hospital,
aged 86.

Much loved mother of Gordon, Carole,
Maggie, Barry and Steve, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
who will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m.
on Monday 16th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Brenda's memory to
The British Heart Foundation via
https://brenda-tulett.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
