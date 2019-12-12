|
Tulett Brenda Sadly passed away in her sleep,
on 23rd November 2019 in Worthing Hospital,
aged 86.
Much loved mother of Gordon, Carole,
Maggie, Barry and Steve, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m.
on Monday 16th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Brenda's memory to
The British Heart Foundation via
https://brenda-tulett.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019