REYNOLDS Brenda Doris Harriet
Passed away at Bywell House
on the 29th May 2019, aged 83.
She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on
Monday 17th June 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Brenda's memory to Worthing Cat Welfare Trust via http://brenda-reynolds.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
