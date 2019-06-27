|
HOLDSTOCK Brenda Aged 95.
A much loved mum, passed away peacefully
after a long struggle with Alzheimer's,
on 12th June 2019.
Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m.
on Tuesday 2nd July 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Brenda's memory to
Alzheimer's Research UK
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 27, 2019
