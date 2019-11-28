Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
Brenda Hart
HART Brenda Margaret Passed away at Country Lodge Nursing Home
on the 18th November 2019, aged 93.

Former volunteer at Worthing Hospital
for 20 years.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 13th December 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Brenda's memory to
Country Lodge Nursing Home c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
