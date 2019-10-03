|
|
|
IMS Blanche (Sue) Passed away peacefully on 21 September 2019
aged 94 years.
Missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place in the Kingswood Chapel, Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 10 October 2019
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent direct or left in the donation box provided to either the RNLI or St Barnabas House.
Coloured clothing to be worn by request.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
Terminus Road, Littlehampton BN17 5BU
Tel: 01903 713939
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019