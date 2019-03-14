|
WARDLEWORTH Betty Eveline Passed away peacefully on 2nd March, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved Mum, Nanna and Great Nan who will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 11.30 a.m. on
Thursday 21st March at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Betty's memory to the
RNLI (Shoreham) c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
