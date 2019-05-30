|
|
|
SHEARMAN Betty (Moby) Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019
aged 89 at Fairlight Nursing Home.
She will be sadly missed by her family.
Funeral service to take place at
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 10th June at 2.00pm. Flowers welcome or
donations if desired to St Barnabas House may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton
BN17 6LX. Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More