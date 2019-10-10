|
Pudwell Betty Margaret Passed away peacefully on October 4th 2019 in a nursing home. Aged 86 years.
Now reunited with her late husband Tony.
Beloved mother to David, Pauline and Mark and a much loved grandmother.
Funeral service at H.D.Tribe Chapel,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea BN43 6PE on Thursday October 31st at 11:00am.
Family flowers only, if so desired donations to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd or made on line at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019