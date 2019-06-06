|
|
|
MADDOCK Betty Louise
Died peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 25th May, aged 83 years.
Much loved Wife of David, Mother of Philip,
Geoffrey and Stephen. A loving Grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all the family.
Her funeral service will be held at St Andrews Church, West Tarring on Wednesday 12th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations to The Childrens Society may be sent to Dillistone Funeral Directors,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing BN14 7TW.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
