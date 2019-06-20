|
|
|
LEWIS Betty Peacefully in St Barnabas House on June 14th 2019 aged 84 years.
A much loved mum and nana who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Funeral service at 1.40pm on Friday June 21st at Worthing Crematorium followed by a
Thanksgiving service at 3.30pm at
St Michael's Church, Southwick.
Family flowers only please, donations to Barnabas House may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More