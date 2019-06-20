Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Betty Lewis

Betty Lewis Notice
LEWIS Betty Peacefully in St Barnabas House on June 14th 2019 aged 84 years.
A much loved mum and nana who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Funeral service at 1.40pm on Friday June 21st at Worthing Crematorium followed by a
Thanksgiving service at 3.30pm at
St Michael's Church, Southwick.
Family flowers only please, donations to Barnabas House may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
