HASELER Betty Lilian
Peacefully at Worthing Hospital on the 26th July 2019.
Dearly loved mother of Jeff, mother-in-law of Julie,
much loved Nanna to Craig, Carl, Chris and Daniel.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Thursday 15th August 2019, at
St. Andrew's Church, Tarring.
This will be followed by committal
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Betty's memory to Mothers' Union
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019