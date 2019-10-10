Home

Green Betty Louise 04.11.1921 - 14.02.2019
There will be a Service of Thanksgiving at
Offington Park Methodist Church on
Sunday 20th October at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Mum's favourite charities Action for Deafness HQ,
22 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath,
West Sussex RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 415582
actionfordeafness.org.uk, there is also a Just Giving site.
PAWS Animal Sanctuary at Findon,
Squirrels Cottage, 15 The Oval, Findon Village,
West Sussex BN14 0TN. Tel: 01903 872734
pawsanimalsanctuaryfindon.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
