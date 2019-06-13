|
CLARKE Betty
Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
the 1st June 2019, aged 90.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m. on
Monday 24th June 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, can be sent in Betty's memory to either Alzheimer's Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation via
http://betty-clarke-1929-2019.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
