Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Clarke

Notice Condolences

Betty Clarke Notice
CLARKE Betty
Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
the 1st June 2019, aged 90.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m. on
Monday 24th June 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, can be sent in Betty's memory to either Alzheimer's Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation via
http://betty-clarke-1929-2019.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.