Beth Clark Notice
CLARK Beth
Formerly of Broadwater St West.

Died peacefully on Wednesday, 30th October at the age of 97, after a long illness, borne with great fortitude.


Devoted wife to Denis Clark and mother to Cheryl, Michael, Stuart, Peter and Richard.
Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium,
12.45pm, Friday 22nd November.
All welcome. No flowers, please; donations to
Operation Mobilisation, Weston Rhyn,
Oswestry SY10 7LT.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
