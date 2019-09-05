PARSONS Beryl Passed away peacefully on 15th August at The Martlets Nursing Home aged 91 years.

She was much loved and will be very sadly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.

The family would like to say a big thank you to everyone at The Martlets for their care and compassion shown to Beryl whilst she was there.

Her funeral service is to be held at

Worthing Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 2.40pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired can be made to either The Alzheimer's Society or

The Martlets Nursing Home and may be sent c/o

HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ. Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019