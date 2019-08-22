|
|
|
WINTON Bertha Florence Passed away peacefully on
the 17th August 2019, aged 95.
A much loved wife to Reg for 73 years,
mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff
at Baytrees Nursing Home for everything
they did for Bertha.
Funeral service to take place at
3:40 p.m. on Friday 30th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
The family request that no black be worn,
but please wear colourful clothing.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Bertha's memory to either Guild Care
or St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019