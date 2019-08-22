Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Winton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Winton

Notice Condolences

Bertha Winton Notice
WINTON Bertha Florence Passed away peacefully on
the 17th August 2019, aged 95.

A much loved wife to Reg for 73 years,
mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

The family would like to thank all the staff
at Baytrees Nursing Home for everything
they did for Bertha.

Funeral service to take place at
3:40 p.m. on Friday 30th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

The family request that no black be worn,
but please wear colourful clothing.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Bertha's memory to either Guild Care
or St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.