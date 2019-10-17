Home

BELL Bernard Bernard passed away on 7th October 2019,
aged 94 years, in Worthing Hospital.

A much loved husband, father, father-in-law,
grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.

The funeral will take place on Friday 25th October
at 2.40pm in the Muntham Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations in his memory
may be made to St Barnabas Hospice,
or to a .

All enquiries to
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington,
BN16 2RQ. Tel: 01903 787188
