BARFORD Barry Passed away at home on the
8th December 2019,
aged 86.
A much loved husband to Jackie,
he will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Wednesday 18th December 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Barry's memory to
The British Heart Foundation via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019