Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Barford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Barford

Notice Condolences

Barry Barford Notice
BARFORD Barry Passed away at home on the
8th December 2019,
aged 86.

A much loved husband to Jackie,
he will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Wednesday 18th December 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Barry's memory to
The British Heart Foundation via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -