HAY Barrie Owen
Passed away at the Hurst Nursing Home
on the 13th October 2019, aged 83.
Owner of Barrie Hay TV, Lancing.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Barrie's memory to Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019