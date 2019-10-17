Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Hay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Hay

Notice Condolences

Barrie Hay Notice
HAY Barrie Owen
Passed away at the Hurst Nursing Home
on the 13th October 2019, aged 83.

Owner of Barrie Hay TV, Lancing.

Much loved husband, father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Barrie's memory to Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.