Wood Barbara "Babs" Passed away peacefully at home on May 28th 2019, aged 90 years.
Now reunited with her late husband "Alb".
Much loved by all her family Julianne, Dave, Kim, Chris, Ellie-Mae and Frankie and all who knew her.
Funeral Service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Sompting on Thursday June 20th at 2:00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd West Street, Sompting. BN15 0DE or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
