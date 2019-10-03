|
|
|
VIRGOE Barbara Died peacefully at home on
September 24th 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved Mum and Granny.
She will be very sadly missed by
Frank, Caroline, Alison, Alex & Olivia.
A funeral service will take place at
12 noon on Monday October 7th at
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
If wished donations may be made to
St Barnabas House c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex.
BN14 8HU or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Tel 01903 234516
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019