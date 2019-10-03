Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Virgoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Virgoe

Notice Condolences

Barbara Virgoe Notice
VIRGOE Barbara Died peacefully at home on
September 24th 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved Mum and Granny.
She will be very sadly missed by
Frank, Caroline, Alison, Alex & Olivia.

A funeral service will take place at
12 noon on Monday October 7th at
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
If wished donations may be made to
St Barnabas House c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex.
BN14 8HU or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Tel 01903 234516
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.