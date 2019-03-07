|
|
|
KAY Barbara M.M. Babs Kay, born in Newport on 9 May 1923, died peacefully aged 95 on 22 Feb 2019.
Much loved by four generations:
wife of the late Alf Kay (married 62 years),
mother of Ann,
grandmother 'Lala' of Kim and Paul,
and great-grandmother of Louis, Luca, Joel,
Laura, Sophie and Joshua.
(Also much-loved companion of the family
Labradoodle dog Molly.)
Babs was previously a member of Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club, and Ferring Bridge Club,
and served during WW II as a WAAF Radio Operator
with Bomber Command.
Funeral: Friday 22 March, 12.40pm, at Worthing Crematorium. (No need to wear black.) Family flowers only please, or donations to Dogs Trust,
c/o HD Tribe Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Babs liked this verse: 'Weep if you must, parting is hell, But life goes on, so sing as well!'
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More