|
|
|
BRIDGWATER (formerly Jordan)
Barbara Passed away peacefully on the
5th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife to the late Richard Jordan
and Charles Bridgwater.
Outstanding mother and step-mother to
Philip, Simon, Andrew, Timothy, Christopher,
James, Paul and Nigel.
Fabulous grandmother to
Jessica, Melissa, Benjamin, William, Felix,
Thomas, Ellie, Max, Joshua and Holly.
Extraordinary friend to many.
Funeral service to take place
at 11:00a.m. on Friday 22nd February 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium. Flowers welcome,
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More