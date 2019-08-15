|
WHITE Audrey Winifred Suddenly but peacefully on 4th August at
Worthing Hospital, aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Teddie, Audrey will be very sadly missed by all her loving family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Her funeral service is to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Audrey can be made to
The Royal British Legion and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019