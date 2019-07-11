Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Dr Arthur Andrews Notice
Andrews Dr Arthur Andrews
B.Sc Ph.D EurChem
C.Sci C.Chem FRSC QP Died unexpectedly but peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on 22nd June 2019.

Beloved husband of Marilyn for 57 years
and the deeply loved and loving
father to Elizabeth and Caroline.
Proud grandfather of Victoria, Edward and Catherine.

A man who never stopped learning, with an unbending spirit of defiance against the passing of the years.

A private family funeral has taken place.

A memorial service will be held later in the year.

All enquiries to H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU
Tel: 01903 234516
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019
