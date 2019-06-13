|
CLEAR Antony (Skeeter) On June 1st, 2019 aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Judy.
A much-loved Dad to Donna, Anna and Emma.
Father-in-law to Dion, Trevor and Nigel.
Devoted Grandad to Lee, Bobbie, Sammie, Joss, Shannon, Jess, Louis, Danii and Ben.
Great Grandad to Archie, Tommie and Harry.
A celebration of his life will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on Monday June 24th at 11 am.
(Colourful Attire.) Flowers or donations for
Dementia UK may be sent
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing
BN14 8HU Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
