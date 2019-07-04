|
|
|
SHIPTON Anthony (Tony)
On 22nd June 2019 peacefully at home Tony,
aged 74 years (Late of Shoreham Carpet Centre)
Beloved husband of Sue and Father
to Rose, Much loved Grandad to JJ, Izzy and Roxy.
Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at St Peters Church, Church Lane Upper Beeding on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 2.00.p.m. Private burial family flowers only please, but if desired donations may be sent for St Barnabas House c/o
H D Tribe 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 6PE or www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019