STONE Anne Heather Passed away peacefully on
20th September aged 77.
Very much loved mother to Darrell
and grandmother to The Boys: Alec, Callum, Kai & Aiden.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral to be held on Friday 18th October at 2pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Anne's memory to
St Barnabas Hospice or Macmillan Cancer via
Chalcrafts Funeral Directors,
55 High Street,
Steyning, BN44 3RE,
01903 812656.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019