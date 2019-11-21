|
|
|
Hayter Annabella Passed away peacefully on 14th November 2019
after a long illness bravely borne.
Sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent direct to
the charity or left in the donation box provided.
Funeral service to take place in
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel, Horsham Road,
on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 10.00am.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
Terminus Road, Littlehampton BN17 5BU
Tel: 01903 713939
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019