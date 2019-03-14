Home

Rounce Funeral Services Limited (Worthing)
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane
Worthing, Sussex BN13 2EL
01903 692626
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
LAYCOCK Ann
(Anni) Passed away on March 2nd, aged 76.
Former employee of The Argus
and much loved wife of Brian.
Grateful thanks to the
paramedics, the doctors and nurses in
Casualty Ward of Worthing Hospital.
Funeral Service at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on Wednesday 20th March at 12 Noon.
Donations if wished, made payable to
'Friends of Worthing Hospitals'
can be sent c/o
Rounce Funeral Services Ltd,
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane,
Worthing, BN13 2EL
Telephone 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
