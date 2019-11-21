Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:00
West Worthing Baptist Church
Nash Andy Peacefully in St. Barnabas House
on the 14th November 2019, aged 57.

Loving partner of Lin,
much loved dad, son and friend.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Monday 2nd December 2019,
at West Worthing Baptist Church.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Andy's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
