|
|
|
Nash Andy Peacefully in St. Barnabas House
on the 14th November 2019, aged 57.
Loving partner of Lin,
much loved dad, son and friend.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Monday 2nd December 2019,
at West Worthing Baptist Church.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Andy's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019