|
|
|
TAYLOR Andrew Phillip
Passed away suddenly at home on the
21st September 2019, aged 67.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The service to celebrate his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 11 th October 2019 at Worthing Crematorium. Please feel free to wear whatever
colour you wish. Family flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Andrew's memory to either Worthing Musical Comedy
Society or Chestnut Tree House c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or
online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019