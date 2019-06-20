|
Cristo Andrea Jane
Suddenly at her home on the 28th May 2019.
Dearly loved daughter and sister,
she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday 26th June 2019, at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Crescent Road, Worthing.
This will be followed by the committal at
Worthing Crematorium.
All enquiries c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
