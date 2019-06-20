Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Cristo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Cristo

Notice Condolences

Andrea Cristo Notice
Cristo Andrea Jane
Suddenly at her home on the 28th May 2019.

Dearly loved daughter and sister,
she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday 26th June 2019, at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Crescent Road, Worthing.
This will be followed by the committal at
Worthing Crematorium.
All enquiries c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.