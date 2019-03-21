|
|
|
HUNT Alfred Geoffrey
(Geoff) Died peacefully in his sleep on the
7th March 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved husband to Madeline, father to Vanda, grandfather and
great-grandfather,
he will be sadly missed.
He was an inspiration to many as a teacher, musician and sportsman.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00p.m. on Thursday 28th March 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Geoff's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via http://alfred-hunt.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More