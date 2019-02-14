Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Wright

Notice Condolences

Albert Wright Notice
Wright Albert (Pip)
Passed away at home on the 12th February 2019, aged 85. A much loved husband, dad and grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday 23rd February 2019, at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Pip's memory to Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.