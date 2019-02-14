|
Wright Albert (Pip)
Passed away at home on the 12th February 2019, aged 85. A much loved husband, dad and grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday 23rd February 2019, at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Pip's memory to Cancer Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
