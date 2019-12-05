Home

Alan Stoner

Alan Stoner Notice
STONER Alan Passed away peacefully in
Kings College Hospital, London,
on 25th November 2019, aged 77.

Loving husband to Maureen,
father to Neil and Karen,
grandad to Gianni, Luigi and Holly,
father-in-law to Lynne.

He will be greatly missed by
all family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m.
on Thursday 12th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Alan's wish was no black to be worn,
but something blue.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Alan's memory to
Chestnut Tree House via
https://alan-stoner.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
