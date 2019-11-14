Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Sayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Sayers

Notice Condolences

Alan Sayers Notice
SAYERS Alan Frank
(known locally as
'The TV Man'
for more than 30 years) Peacefully at home on 4th November 2019,
aged 78 years, after a long illness bravely borne.

Beloved partner of Barbara; much loved and sorely missed Dad to Rebecca and partner Ross;
stepdad to Justin and wife Emma
and to Lee and wife Issy;
very special Grandad to Matthew and Alex.

Funeral to be held on Monday 18th November 2019, 11.00am, at St Peter's Church, Upper Beeding.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas Hospice or
Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice
via Chalcraft Funeral Directors, 55 High St,
Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656).
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -