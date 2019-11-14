|
SAYERS Alan Frank
(known locally as
'The TV Man'
for more than 30 years) Peacefully at home on 4th November 2019,
aged 78 years, after a long illness bravely borne.
Beloved partner of Barbara; much loved and sorely missed Dad to Rebecca and partner Ross;
stepdad to Justin and wife Emma
and to Lee and wife Issy;
very special Grandad to Matthew and Alex.
Funeral to be held on Monday 18th November 2019, 11.00am, at St Peter's Church, Upper Beeding.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas Hospice or
Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice
via Chalcraft Funeral Directors, 55 High St,
Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656).
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019