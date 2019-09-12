|
|
|
Muzzell Alan (Alfie)
Passed away peacefully at home on the
7th September 2019 after a short illness,
which he fought with courage and dignity.
He will be greatly missed by his partner Lin
and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 3:40 p.m. on
Friday 20th September 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
All who knew Alan through his love of sport are welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Alan's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://alan-muzzell.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019