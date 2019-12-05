|
BISHOP Alan
Jeune Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 26th November, aged 88.
Beloved husband of Ann and dearly loved father
of Michael and David, and devoted Grandpa to
Rebecca, Sophie, Jack, Adela and Willow.
He will be very sadly missed by all family and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Wednesday 11th December at 11.20am.
Wake to follow at Findon Manor Hotel.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if wished, to Chestnut Tree House
or c/o Rounce Funeral Services.
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane,
Worthing, West Sussex, BN13 2EL.
Telephone 01903 692626
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019