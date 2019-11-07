|
|
|
BAILEY Alan Died peacefully on the
24th October 2019, aged 93 years.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Wednesday 13th November 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Alan's memory to
The Alzheimer's Society via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019