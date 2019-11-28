|
Verner Agnes Passed away peacefully
on 12th November 2019, aged 86.
A devoted mum to Elizabeth, Agnes, Muriel,
Dorothy, Jim and Gillian, loving Nana of 15
and proud Great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday
4th December, Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Agnes' memory, if desired, payable directly to St Barnabas House, Titnor Lane, Goring By Sea, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare 01903 503 536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019