HENDRY William Brian Has died at Kings Mill Hospital

aged 86 years.

Born in Clowne and life long resident, educated at Clowne Boys School.

Upon leaving school he took up a apprenticeship as a Moulder/Core Maker at Staveley Works, leaving to join the Army, seeing active service in Korea.

He then returned to complete his apprenticeship.

He was also a Lorry Driver for various local companies including 25 years service with the Coalite Company and then became active in local politics becoming chairman of Bolsover District Council (2001-2002).



He enjoyed holidays with his family and was also a keen player in local Darts and Dominoes teams with an interest in local Football, but especially Sheffield United.

He leaves behind a wife Margaret of 63 years marriage, three sons, Paul, Ian, David and daughter Diane. Four Grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 11.00am at St John The Baptist Church, Clowne. Followed by burial at Clowne Council Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Clowne branch of The Royal British Legion via family or Turner and Wilson Funeral Directors.



Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd

94 Welbeck St

Whitwell, Worksop, Notts S80 4TP

01909-720543 / 721494 Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019