SMITH Walter 'Our Hero Walt'
Aged 85 years of Worksop
(10/10/1934 to 10/11/2019)
It is with deep regret and sadness to announce the passing of our hero, a wonderful husband to Shirley, loving Father of Mark and Belinda, much loved Grandfather to Lissy, Connor and Ellie, all our hearts are broken, but his lovely smile and lots of happy memories will live with us forever.
His funeral service will take place at 2pm on Monday 25th November 2019 at St Annes Church, Worksop followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please. If preferred donations to British Red Cross and Prostate Cancer UK. Refreshments afterwards at the Shireoaks Inn, everyone welcome.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019