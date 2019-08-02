|
|
|
Calvert Walter Passed away peacefully
at his home in Bircotes,
on July 23rd, aged 96 years.
Much loved husband of the late Vera, dear dad of Ann, Gillian & Andrew,
also a dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, c/o W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster. DN10 6QL. Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019