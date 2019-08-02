Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Walter Calvert Notice
Calvert Walter Passed away peacefully
at his home in Bircotes,
on July 23rd, aged 96 years.
Much loved husband of the late Vera, dear dad of Ann, Gillian & Andrew,
also a dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, c/o W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster. DN10 6QL. Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
