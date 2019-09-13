|
O'Shea Vivian Aged 81 years, of Worksop,
a loving Mum and Nan passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019
and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10:30am on Friday
27th September 2019 at St Annes Church, Worksop, followed by interment in Retford Road Cemetery. Floral tributes welcome however, anyone wishing to make a donation for Guide Dogs for the Blind will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019