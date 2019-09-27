|
|
|
Coe Vera Aged 92 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
18th September 2019 at Bassetlaw
Hospital and will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:30pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at
St Annes Church, Worksop followed by interment in Hannah Park Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome, however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
or Bassetlaw Hospice will
be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019